Funding boost for Tipperary community centres

Community centres in Tipperary will receive funding of €773,457 to upgrade facilities which will benefit users of all ages, according to Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn



Senator Garret Ahearn was speaking after Minister for Rural, and Community Development Heather Humphreys announced the successful projects under Category 1 of the Community Centres Investment Fund.



Senator Garret Ahearn said: “I am delighted that my colleague Minister Humphreys has made this funding available to Tipperary community centres given the vital work that staff and volunteers there do and the invaluable services they provide.



“Fine Gael is working to build stronger safer communities and today’s funding allocation is the latest in a long line of initiatives and supports aimed at making our towns, villages and cities more attractive places to live and visit.



“The Community Centres Investment Fund was launched by Minister Humphreys in April 2022 with funding of €15m available under three categories. The key theme of the fund is to support community groups with the upgrade and development of their Community Centre facilities.



Community centres which will receive funding include Fethard and Killusty Community Council, Gortnahoe Community Development Association Limited andGrange Community Council ltd.



“Community centres are valued shared spaces and are very much at the heart of Tipperary towns and villages. I hope this funding assists in making them even better in the provision of services to people all across Tipperary.”



Minister Humphreys said: Through ‘Our Rural Future’, I want to support locally led, ground-up projects in local communities across the country. This funding is all about giving a helping hand to our local groups and clubs, which have continued to serve their community.

“I also want to congratulate the successful projects and to thank them for the vital work they do in providing services in their local communities. This funding will deliver high quality capital projects for community facilities that bring benefit to the local community.”