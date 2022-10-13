Search

13 Oct 2022

EDITORIAL: 'A fashion designer due to start a new job on Monday last'

Ten lives taken in a terrible tragedy

Seven deaths confirmed in Creeslough explosion

Emergency services at the scene in Creeslough on Saturday morning.

Darren Hassett

13 Oct 2022 11:00 AM

news@tipperarylive.ie

Ten beautiful lives, taken far too soon. And countless more lives, lost in grief and agony.

Here are the names of the ten victims in the Creeslough village tragedy last week:

- James O’Flaherty, 48
A death notice for Mr O’Flaherty said he was survived by his wife Tracey, his son Hamish, brother John and other extended family.

- Robert Garwe, 50
Mr Garwe and his daughter Shauna, the youngest victim of the tragedy, were in the Applegreen shop buying a birthday cake for her mother.

- Shauna Flanagan Garwe, five
Shauna started school at Scoil Mhuire just weeks ago.

- Leona Harper, 14
The teenager lived in nearby Ramelton and studied at Mulroy College. She was in Creeslough for a sleepover at a friend’s house and is believed to have gone to the Applegreen shop to buy an ice-cream.

- Jessica Gallagher, 24
Ms Gallagher, a fashion designer, had been due to start a new job in Belfast on Monday last.

- Hugh Kelly, 59
Mr Kelly was the oldest victim of the explosion in Creeslough.
Known in the village as Hughie, he worked as a farmer.

- Martina Martin, 49
The mother of four was working in the shop at the Applegreen service when she was killed.

- Martin McGill, 49
Originally from Scotland, Mr McGill had lived in Creeslough for years and cared for his elderly mother. It is understood he had gone to the service station to withdraw cash when the blast happened.

- Catherine O’Donnell, 39
The mother and son James, mentioned below, were in the queue at the post office inside the shop at the Applegreen service station.

- James Monaghan, 13
James had just finished school for the week at nearby Mulroy College in Milford. Leona Harper was also a pupil at the school.

