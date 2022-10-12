Search

12 Oct 2022

BREAKING: Major recruitment drive set to commence at this Tipperary-based business

Great news!

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Reporter:

Reporter

12 Oct 2022 5:59 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A major recruitment drive is set to commence at Waystone, Cashel with over 50 open roles currently being recruited for.

To launch this recruitment campaign, Waystone is holding an open day at its Cashel Office located within Cashel Town Shopping Centre on Saturday, October 22 from 10am-2pm and all prospective candidates, students and interested parties are welcome to register to attend the event online at www.waystone.com/careers

Waystone, the leading provider of specialist services to the asset management industry, is offering great career opportunities across a wide range of service areas from entry level to Managing Director.

At the open day, representatives from each department from corporate secretarial, to finance, HR and many more, will be on hand to speak with visitors about the company, their department and the various job opportunities available.

Patricia O’Conner, Managing Director, Corporate Services at Waystone said: “We are currently recruiting for roles from entry level to Managing Director and would like you to join us at our open day to find out more about what Waystone is all about, what we do and where we operate across the globe. The open day offers prospective employees the chance to meet our growing team, take a look around our recently expanded and refurbished Cashel office and find out more about our great career opportunities available.” 

Nick Wheeler, Deputy COO at Waystone commented: “At Waystone, our success depends upon our ability to attract the best people and provide them with the opportunities for their professional development. We look for high energy and a passion to succeed and we offer employees a competitive compensation program, a comprehensive benefits package and a broad spectrum of professional development opportunities. Our core values shape our company culture and reflect our commitment to both our customers and our employees. It is a great place to work and the team are really looking forward to the Open Day on October 22”

To register your interest in attending the event and out more about Waystone visit www.waystone.com/careers.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media