Tipperary drinks producer chosen to go nationwide in SuperValu stores

Tipperary-based Irish Hedgerow has been selected alongside four other small Irish producers for national distribution in over 150 SuperValu stores from October 13, as part of its innovative Taste of Local initiative.

The news comes following Irish Hedgerow’s participation in Food Academy, a unique food business development programme between SuperValu, Bord Bia and the Local Enterprise Offices.

The programme provides invaluable guidance to producers on branding and marketing, food safety and other essential business knowledge and is exclusively for Irish producers.

The five companies chosen as Guest Stars for nationwide distribution this year are Thanks Plants, Dublin; My Apricot Kitchen, Dublin; Le Paysan, Wicklow; Roll It Pastry, Meath and Irish Hedgerow, county Tipperary.

Their products will be available in the Taste of Local section in-store, which highlights quality local Irish food and drink products all year round, showcases the producers who have gone through the Food Academy Programme as well as promoting hyperlocal products that are unique to local stores.

Irish Hedgerow, based in Newcastle in south Tipperary, is a non-alcoholic drink brand offering a selection of sparkling drinks, tonic waters and cordials infused with real elderflower.

They were the first to exclusively use Irish elderflower and it’s the elderflower tonic water which was chosen as their Hero product soon set to feature in SuperValu stores across Ireland.

Tipperary-based co-founder of Irish Hedgerow, Julian Armitage said of their Food Academy experience: “We are over the moon to be chosen as Guest Stars. This is a huge milestone on our business journey, and we are so excited to be given this opportunity to showcase our product to Supervalu customers nationwide.

“When we moved to Tipperary in 2013 we were blown away by the natural beauty of the local hedgerows. We both have backgrounds in plant chemistry, we began infusing natural elderflower with homemade drinks for family and friends. We are passionate about connecting to the natural world, and so the wild elderflower in our products is sourced entirely from hedgerows across Tipperary and Waterford. Sustainability is a key focus for us, we use glass bottles and recyclable wrapping, and we also harvest and extract the flowers ourselves and anything that is left over is composted.

“We joined Food Academy in 2015, and it certainly opened doors for us, making suppling to large retailers a lot more accessible, and to have a dedicated space in Supervalu stores is an amazing feeling that never goes away. Food Academy taught us so much about the practical side of getting our small business off the ground, including building a strong brand identity through social media, allowing us to make connections with potential customers all over Ireland which has been truly invaluable.”

The Food Academy programme supports 1,500 jobs in local communities nationwide, with a survey of Food Academy members finding that 98% of participants feel that Food Academy has been “very beneficial” to developing their business, and 85% of participants expect to employ new staff over the next 12 months.

Commenting on the nationwide launch of the five Guest Stars’ products, Carmel Biggane, Food Academy Manager, Supervalu, said: “Supporting local Irish producers is at the heart of SuperValu’s ethos, and we are really proud of our five Guest Stars’ products chosen for nationwide distribution. Our Food Academy programme aims to provide the greatest support possible to producers, and the Taste of Local Guest Star initiative demonstrates our dedication to looking after sustainable, local Irish businesses. Each of the five Guest Stars are passionate about creating high-quality, Irish-made produce, and we at Supervalu are thrilled to be a part of their stories of growth and success.”

This year’s five Taste of Local Guest Star Hero Products are available in over 150 SuperValu stores nationwide from October 12 until November 2 .