A fixer-upper! Vacant two-bedroom house in Tipperary SOLD online for €100,000

Cashel Road (Folio TY60187F), Cahir, Co. Tipperary, E21 W223
A vacant two-bedroom house in Tipperary has been sold for €100,000 as part of BidX1's auction on October 13.
There was just one bid for the property.
The detached two-bedroom house requires refurbishment but boasts generous surrounding gardens.
Extending to approximately 66 sq. m (710 sq. ft) on a site area extending to approximately 0.11 hectares (0.27 acres).
