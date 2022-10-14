Search

14 Oct 2022

PICTURE: Tipperary climate activist and 15-year-old student wins national award

Well done!

Pictured above is Heather Doyle, a 15-year-old student from Loreto Secondary School in Clonmel, who won the Young Energy Champion Award at the SEAI Energy Awards on October 7, 2022.

The Energy Awards recognise commitment to sustainable energy and climate action. Heather is one of the country’s youngest climate activists.

She is a member of Fridays for Future and part of An Taisce’s Climate Ambassador programme. Heather works climate change into as many conversations with her schoolmates as she can and urges them to research the topic themselves.

She is involved in the Irish Second–Level Students’ Union in Tipperary and is also public relations officer of Tipperary Comhairle na nÓg.

She recently starred in Wind Energy Ireland’s new video: Our Energy, Our Future to help promote the importance of green energy and its link with climate change.

In a recent interview with RTE discussing COP26, she called for more lesson time to be devoted to climate change at all levels of education.

