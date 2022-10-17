Tipperary couple celebrate 25th wedding anniversary with trip to 'lovely hotel'

File photo
Cappawhite Notes
Silver Wedding
Heartiest congratulations to PJ Corcaran and Noreen, Dolla, who last week celebrated 25 years of wedded bliss.
PJ took Noreen away to a lovely hotel, for a well earned rest.
Noreen’s mother is Josephine O’Carroll, Mounvaun.
Best of health and happiness for many more years.
