17 Oct 2022

Young boy allegedly grabbed by throat by a man during GAA event in Tipperary

The Irish Independent is reporting

Refurbishment work has commenced at Dr Morris Park

Dr Morris Park

Reporter:

Reporter

17 Oct 2022 8:36 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Gardaí are investigating an incident in which a young boy was allegedly grabbed by the throat by an adult man during an U9s hurling blitz in Tipperary on Saturday, the Irish Independent is reporting. 

The boy was allegedly assaulted on the pitch while he was taking part in the blitz at Dr Morris Park, in Thurles.

Jonathan Cullen, a spokesman for the Tipperary GAA board, told the Independent that his young son was taking part in the same event by Munster GAA. 

He said the alleged behaviour was "not something we would condone".

"It’s not acceptable. It’s totally not what the GAA is supposed to be about.

"An under-nine hurling blitz should be an enjoyable day out,” he said.

"Obviously from a GAA point of view, we wouldn’t allow any inappropriate behaviour by an adult towards a juvenile,” he told the Irish Independent.

He said the boy did not require any medical attention.

"Obviously he was shaken which is understandable."

According to reports, gardaí have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

“Gardaí at Thurles were alerted shortly after 1pm on Saturday, October, 15, 2022, following an incident of alleged assault at a children's sports event in Thurles.

"Enquires in to the matter are ongoing. As the incident involves young persons An Garda Síochána will not be commenting further at this time,” the Garda Press Office said in a statement.

