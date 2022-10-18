Traffic management measures to operate on Clonmel Inner Relief Road for two months

Tipperary County Council has announced that temporary traffic management measures will be in place on a section of the N24 Clonmel Inner Relief Road for two months.
The traffic management measures will operate between the Cashel and Cahir Road Roundabouts from October 24 to December 22 to facilitate VRS barrier installation.
They will operated between 8am and 6pm daily for the duration of the works. Two way traffic is to be maintained on the road.
