Huge funding confirmed for community centres in Tipperary Town area

A new fund which brings unprecedented investment to benefit community centres in Tipperary and across the country has been announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

Announcing funding of over €12.5 million for the upgrade and development of almost 600 community centres nationwide, the Minister said that community centres are the heart of towns, villages and parishes across the country.

“I want to support these great local facilities and that’s why I launched the new Community Centre Investment Fund earlier this year. The level of interest has been unprecedented under any scheme previously run by the Department of Rural and Community Development,” said the Minister.

This particular strand of funding focused on small scale grants of up to €25,000. Four groups from the area will receive the maximum grant of €25,000; The Marian Hall Tipperary, Kilfeacle Community Association and Tennis Club, Dundrum Community Hall Company and Knockavilla Community Council. Other groups to receive grants include Aherlow Kilross Community Council, €21,300.92, Tipperary Community Council, €14,429.20 and Tipperary Chamber of Commerce, €10,404.62.

The Community Centre Investment Fund is a new scheme introduced by Minister Humphreys and represents the largest single investment in community centres in decades.

Among the capital works that will be carried out include upgrades to heating systems/energy retrofitting, Installation of new windows/doors, works to upgrade and improve kitchen facilities, upgrades to lighting systems and stage areas, works to upgrade toilet facilities and to improve disability access, and improvements to assist in providing additional or better services to the community such as Meals for the Elderly and youth facilities. Also welcoming the funding, Minister of State Joe O’Brien said that there had been huge interest in the fund.

“There has been huge interest in the fund which has received a large number of applications and the increased funding we have secured in the Budget will ensure that the new fund has the biggest impact possible in local communities nationwide,” added the Minister.