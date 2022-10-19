Search

19 Oct 2022

Huge funding confirmed for community centres in Tipperary Town area

In this week's Nationalist

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

File photo

Reporter:

Martin Quinn

19 Oct 2022 11:47 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A new fund which brings unprecedented investment to benefit community centres in Tipperary and across the country has been announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

Announcing funding of over €12.5 million for the upgrade and development of almost 600 community centres nationwide, the Minister said that community centres are the heart of towns, villages and parishes across the country.

“I want to support these great local facilities and that’s why I launched the new Community Centre Investment Fund earlier this year. The level of interest has been unprecedented under any scheme previously run by the Department of Rural and Community Development,” said the Minister.

This particular strand of funding focused on small scale grants of up to €25,000. Four groups from the area will receive the maximum grant of €25,000; The Marian Hall Tipperary, Kilfeacle Community Association and Tennis Club, Dundrum Community Hall Company and Knockavilla Community Council. Other groups to receive grants include Aherlow Kilross Community Council, €21,300.92, Tipperary Community Council, €14,429.20 and Tipperary Chamber of Commerce, €10,404.62.

The Community Centre Investment Fund is a new scheme introduced by Minister Humphreys and represents the largest single investment in community centres in decades.

Among the capital works that will be carried out include upgrades to heating systems/energy retrofitting, Installation of new windows/doors, works to upgrade and improve kitchen facilities, upgrades to lighting systems and stage areas, works to upgrade toilet facilities and to improve disability access, and improvements to assist in providing additional or better services to the community such as Meals for the Elderly and youth facilities. Also welcoming the funding, Minister of State Joe O’Brien said that there had been huge interest in the fund.

“There has been huge interest in the fund which has received a large number of applications and the increased funding we have secured in the Budget will ensure that the new fund has the biggest impact possible in local communities nationwide,” added the Minister.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media