Tipperary Musical Society announces cast for The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Tipperary Musical Society has announced the cast for their upcoming production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Inspired by the classic Victor Hugo gothic novel, and based on the Disney animated film, this epic musical features a book by Peter Parnell, with music by Alan Menken, and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame will be directed by Paul Norton, alongside Stephanie Browne as Choreographer.

Mary Rose McNally returns as Musical Director for this hugely anticipated Disney classic. The production will run from February 13-18 of 2023 in the Tipperary Excel Centre.

The cast will feature Emmet Donlan as the misunderstood hero Quasimodo, Derek Ryan as Dom Claude Frollo, Madeleine Blackwell as Esmeralda, Adam Skeffington as Captain Phoebus de Martin, James O’Donovan as Clopin Trouillefou, Cormac Maher as Jehan and Kevin Reade as St Aphrodisius.

Other members taking on featured roles are Sadhbh Treacy, Conor Ryan, Shane O’Donovan, Cole Flanagan, Aidan O’Connell, Lena Hally and Tadhg O’Connor.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame will be Tipperary Musical Society’s 41st annual musical, with the society celebrating their 40th anniversary this year.

A Gala Ball will be held on November 19 in the Great National Ballykisteen Hotel, Tipperary, to commemorate the society’s milestone.

Tickets for the Gala Ball are now on sale and can be bought by contacting 087 3324372.

Written by Martin Quinn