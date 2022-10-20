Moneygall man was threatened he would get a 'bullet put in his head' over drug debt

A Moneygall man who owed a drug debt was threatened that he would have a bullet put in his head, Nenagh Circuit Criminal Court was told.

Jack Cummins of Baggot Road, Navan Road, Dublin, subsequently began phoning the man’s family, the court heard.

He was arrested in a Garda sting operation in Moneygall, the court was told.

Mr Cummins was charged with threatening to kill or cause serious harm.

Garda Margaret Slevin of Nenagh Garda station told the court that Mr Cummins, 27, started to phone the man’s parents, demanding they pay their son’s drug debt after he himself had failed to pay up.

She outlined to the court a spate of phone calls made by Mr Cummins to Eamon and Mary Egan and their son Patrick Egan from Moneygall.

The court heard that Eamon Egan received the first of several threatening calls from a private number on December 21, 2020.

The caller, who had a strong Dublin accent, was roaring down the phone and demanding that he pay €5,000.

The caller had said he would burn down everything the Egan family owned if he did not get the money.

Mr Egan decided to notify the gardaí about the matter.

The following day, Mr Egan received another call from a private number.

The male caller had a strong Dublin accent and demanded money for the drugs debt.

Mr Egan explained to the caller that the debt had nothing to do with him.



He went on to receive another 13 calls from a private number. The gardaí decided to launch a full investigation into who was behind the threatening calls.

Garda Slevin said members gardaí were in contact with Eamon and Mary Egan on a daily basis.

The couple felt unsafe and anxious as a result of the calls. Mr Egan was constantly looking over his shoulder, was fearful for his life and that his property would be damaged.



The threatening phone calls continued, and the court heard how gardaí set up a sting operation.

Two members of the force were in Eamon and Mary Egan’s home on February 8, 2021 when the caller said he was coming down from Dublin to get the drugs money that he said their son owed him.

Camera footage captured from an upstairs window of the house and played in court, showed Mr Cummins arriving at the front door of the house and being apprehended by two waiting gardaí. They arrested him and brought him to Nenagh Garda station.

The court heard that Patrick Egan initially did not wish to make any statement to gardaí on the matter, but subsequently admitted that he had been addicted to cocaine for a period of two years and had taken out debts in November 2020 in order to obtain more drugs.

Mr Cummins had called him looking for €5,000. He had paid €1,000 and did not have any other money.

Mr Cummins kept calling him but Patrick Egan did not answer the calls.

Mr Cummins started sending him text message, which got more aggressive over time, Garda Slevin told the court.



In one of the texts it was stated that a pipe bomb would be put through his mother’s door.

There was another threat about putting a bullet in Patrick Egan’s head.

On the day Mr Cummins was coming to Moneygall a call was received by Patrick Egan that Mr Cummins was first going to pay a “little visit” to the latter’s then girlfriend.

One of the calls had Mr Cummins stating that the only reason Patrick Egan was not getting a bullet to the head “is me being nice”. He would get every cent and “f... up your life”.

Garda Slevin said Mr Cummins was arrested for threatening to kill or cause serious harm to the Egans. Following his arrest he said the drugs debt was not owed to him but to a third party.

The court heard how Mr Cummins himself had developed a drug addiction and was “stressed out of his mind” to pay his own debt to a third party.

Mr Cummins told gardaí he had not intended to carry out any of the threats he made. He had no previous convictions, apart from three breaches of the Road Traffic Act.

Mr Cummins’ father, Niall Cummins, said he was horrified and could not believe it when gardaí called to his door in Dublin and informed him of his son’s actions. His son had earlier asked for a loan of his car to go to work but he discovered he had used it instead to drive to Moneygall.



Niall Cummins said his son was a fantastic GAA player as a teenager but started to rebel and get into bad company around the age of 15. His hurling and football suffered as a result. When he was 16 he went into rehabilitation for six to seven weeks in an addiction treatment centre. But after that he found purpose in his life again.

He later started an apprenticeship in industrial engineering, completed it, and never missed a day at work.

He later moved for employment in Holland for a period before returning home again to work, moving in with his partner, with whom he now has baby.

Kenny Kerins, BL, for Jack Cummins, said his client was gambling and using cocaine and had found himself in exactly the same position that Patrick Egan had been in. He never told his family or his partner.

“This was a desperate act by a desperate man,” said Mr Kerins.



His client had written a letter of apology to the Egan family for the deep distress he had caused them.

Cocaine was having a corrosive effect on society at large and on young people, said Mr Kerins.

The court had earlier heard that Patrick Egan had subsequently moved abroad as a result of the situation.

Judge Quinn said the actions of Mr Cummins were at the higher end of the type of offences committed and he had to seriously consider imposing a jail sentence.

The actions of the defendant showed that he had “descended a long way into the abyss”.

The judge adjourned the case to January 11, 2023 for mention. He ordered an updated probation report and said he wanted to know what Mr Cummins was going to do about his gambling and drug addictions.

He ordered urine analysis on a fortnightly basis and instructed that the defendant to attend a treatment centre to address his gambling, adding: “If he needs drugs rehabilitation that should be started as soon as possible.”

The judge said he would hold all options open in relation to whether he would impose a jail sentence.