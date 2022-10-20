'Huge benefit to locals and motorists,' works begin on dangerous junction in Tipperary

Councillor Andy Moloney has welcomed the works at Loughkent Lower, New Inn on a dangerous junction onto the R687 New Inn to Poulmucka road.
These works are carried out under the Active Travel scheme and years of near misses at the blind junction are coming to an end.
Works commenced on Tuesday morning with the cooperation of the landowners and the improved sightlines will be a huge benefit to locals and those who use this road to cut across to Newtown and onto the old N8.
The ditch will be removed, and some stud fencing erected on the inner line of the boundary to create a better view on the New Inn side in particular.
The engineers in the district have many projects submitted for funding and Active Travel is a great way to get these blind junctions made safe.
Mark Harold-Barry is one of five Ambassadors chosen for the 2022 Farming for Nature Public Vote Awards.
The Clonmel Og under 14 footballers and mentors who tasted county success under lights in Dr Morris Park, Thurles last Wednesday night
Chief Superintendent Smart advised members of the public to use the confidential number on the back of garda cars
Roscrea's Main Street is damaged in several areas and detracts from the freshly surfaced Market Square (pictured in the background above), which was completed as the first stage in a series of works -
