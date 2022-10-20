Search

20 Oct 2022

Invitation to National Tidy Towns Awards - hopefully that's good news for one Tipperary entry

Invitation to National Tidy Towns Awards - hopefully that's good news for one Tipperary entry

Cahir Tidy Towns will be planting 2,000 bulbs in the coming weeks. Something to look forward to in the Spring.

Reporter:

Reporter

20 Oct 2022 5:18 PM

Email:

news

The group has remained active since the evenings pulled back and in the coming weeks will start on removing the begonias from the planters around the town as they die back.

Thanks to Niall Grogan who has offered to plant the main planters with winter bedding.


We will be planting 2,000 bulbs in the coming weeks also and some winter maintenance works will be completed as well as a lot of leaf blowing on the paths in the coming weeks, so lots to do yet.

Our Recycling of Drinks Cans continues on the first Saturday of every month in the Castle Car Park and there are still lots of cans coming in.

We will also be finishing off our course with Albert Nolan starting on October 21 and the next series will include a bat walk. Grass cutting is coming to an end and the last cuts to the cemeteries will take place in the coming weeks.


We have an invitation to the Tidy Towns awards on October 28 so that’s a positive sign and hopefully we will hold onto our Bronze medal. We anxiously await the adjudicators report to see where we can improve next year.

We would hope to get some of the outdoor gym equipment installed in the coming weeks also as this has been sanctioned since summer.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

A selection of Ursuline cast members getting into costume and character for their upcoming production of The Lion King jr. Opening night is Saturday 22 October, with performances on Sunday, 23, Tuesda

A selection of Ursuline cast members getting into costume and character for their upcoming production of The Lion King jr. Opening night is Saturday 22 October, with performances on Sunday, 23, Tuesda

Local News

Thurles town news and notes

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media