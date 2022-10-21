BREAKING: Planning granted for almost 500 solar panels in Tipperary

File photo
Planning has been granted for almost 500 solar panels in Tipperary.
Stakelums Hardware Ltd made the application to Tipperary County Council for the installation of a roof mounted solar PV system consisting of 447 number PV solar panels and associated equipment which will cover an area on the existing roofs of approximately 996m2 and will be located on the existing east, west and south roof elevations.
The development address is at Stakelums Home & Hardware, Racecourse Retail Park, Bawntameena, Nenagh Road, Thurles.
The council attached three conditions to their decision.
