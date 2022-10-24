Staggering amount paid out in compensation by Tipperary County Council for trips and falls

Staggering amount paid out in compensation for trips and falls
A staggering amount has been paid out in compensation by Tipperary County Council for trips and falls in the last five years.
According to figures in the Irish Independent, Tipperary County Council paid out over €8.7 million in a total out of 337 claims.
Offaly County Council paid out on 74 claims between 2017 and 2022. The amount paid out totalled €2,031,809.
Elsewhere in the Midlands, there were 51 claims in Laois with just over €737,000 paid out. A total of 125 claims in Westmeath resulted in pay outs of over €2.8 million while there were 90 claims in Longford which totalled over €2.2 million in pay outs.
Dublin, Limerick, Waterford, Tipperary and Longford had the highest number of claims recorded while Laois was among the lowest.
