Huge level of concern among local community over safety outside Tipperary school

Safety Outside School
Thank you to all who signed the petition regarding safety protection outside St Ailbe's School.
The volume of signatures certainly demonstrates the level of concern among the local community.
The relevant county council engineer will meet with school representatives in the coming weeks to figure out the best solution.
Safety Outside Church
Preparatory work was done this past week for the installation of ground lights at the entrance avenue and pathways.
These will make access to the church safer for pedestrians during the dark winter evenings.
The lights will be high in output but very low in energy costs.
They will be in place a few weeks from now.
Joy on the sideline at Newport on Saturday last as Sologhead booked their place in County Junior B Hurling final.
