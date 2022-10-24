Concerns over Ukrainian refugees walking on busy road at night-time in Tipperary village

Concerns have been expressed over Ukrainian refugees walking from Dundrum Hotel to the village without high-vis jackets in the night-time.

Councillor Declan Burgess raised the issue at this month's Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District on Monday.

He called for the council to look into the installation of a footpath linking the hotel and its holiday homes - where the Ukrainians are staying - to the village.

Cllr Michael Fitzgerald didn't agree with the installation of a footpath saying there was "never a big outcry for a footpath there. If there was, Jack Crowe would have it done years ago".

"There's a lot being done for them. Building a footpath...we're losing the plot if we think we have money for those kinds of works. They're not going to be there forever," Cllr Fitzgerald added.

Cllr Roger Kennedy said high-vis jackets will be distributed to the refugees. He added they were people not used to walking in rural areas and at night-time.

Cllr Burgess and Cllr Tony Black said this was an issue long before the Ukrainians arrival.

The matter caused a lengthy debate which you can read all about in this week's Nationalist.