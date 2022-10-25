Man charged over Fethard house burglary

Gardaí have charged a man in connection with a break-in to a house in Fethard last Saturday morning.
The man arrested and charged in relation to the house burglary in Fethard last Saturday, October 22 was aged in his 20s. He is due to appear before a sitting of Clonmel District Court in November charged with burglary.
A Clonmel Garda Station spokesman said gardaí were alerted to the break-in by a person who saw that someone had forced their way into a neighbouring house.
