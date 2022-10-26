Have your say on Dan Breen House! Huge project planned for Tipperary building

Tipperary County Council is conducting a pre-planning consultation in relation to the proposed new Youth & Further Education and Training Centre at Dan Breen House.

The building is to be repurposed as a modern Youth and Further Education Training Centre.

Youth Work Ireland Tipperary and Tipperary Education and Training Board will be the main tenants and users of the building.

The project will encompass the refurbishment of the existing main building, demolition of the old library extension, design of a new extension matching the builder users’ requirements, design of ancillaries such as outbuildings to be repurposed as workshop/training areas and landscape design.

Under this proposal, Youth Work Ireland Tipperary (YWIT) working with Tipperary Education and Training Board (ETB), Tipperary County Council and Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force (TTRTF), seeks to facilitate the repurposing and transformation of Dan Breen House into a youth services, education and training hub providing high quality, fit-for-purpose multi- functional space.

Members of the public are invited to have a say in the process. You have until Wednesday, November 2 at 4pm to contribute to the consultation.

In order to have your say you should access the online consultation survey and give your views on the project proposal.