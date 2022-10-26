PICTURE: Congratulations to Tipperary Town's Ellen Sarah Ryan on her solo performance

Congratulations to Tipperary Town’s Ellen Sarah Ryan, Third Year at Rockwell College, who performed a solo of Sicilienne by Gabriel Faure, on concert flute at a Lunchtime Concert in the Irish World Music Academy in the University of Limerick recently.
Ellen Sarah was one of only six advanced students of the Limerick School of Music who won a place through auditions to perform in this concert.
This lunchtime concert series hosts professional musicians and university graduates, so it’s a fantastic achievement for Ellen Sarah to perform in this series of concerts and at this venue in the University of Limerick.
Dualla Ballytarsna Boherlahan AC's Aoife O’Donnell was the first Tipperary athlete home in the girls U14 race, to finish 12th out of 98 athletes.
Former Glengoole United player Daniel Rafter scored the winner for Two-Mile-Borris against Wilderness Rovers in the Premier League on Sunday last.
