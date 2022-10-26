Quirke's appeal to be heard before Christmas

Patrick Quirke - his appeal will be heard by the Supreme Court in December
The Supreme Court has fixed a new hearing date in December for the appeal by Tipperary farmer Patrick Quirke against his conviction for the murder of local DJ Bobby Ryan, known locally as “Mr Moonlight”.
The Supreme Court appeal had been listed for this week but the hearing had to be deferred after a member of the legal team tested positive for Covid-19.
Chief Justice, Mr Justice Donal O’Donnell, said he wanted to fix a date as soon as possible to facilitate all the sides and December 12 and 13 have been agreed as the most appropriate.
Mr Quirke, who has denied any involvement in Mr Ryan’s murder, sought a Supreme Court appeal after the Court of Appeal last year dismissed all 52 grounds of his appeal against his 2019 conviction.
