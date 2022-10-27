Search

Tributes to popular Tipperary garda sergeant set to retire after 40 years on the beat

Sgt Michael 'Babs' Keating is presented with a Garda centenary medal by outgoing Chief Supt Derek Smart

27 Oct 2022 8:45 AM

Tributes were paid at Nenagh Circuit Criminal Court last Friday to Sgt Michael Keating, who is retiring from An Garda Síochána after 40 years in Tipperary.

Sgt Keating, better known as “Babs” is originally from Limerick city and came to Portroe in 1983. From there he moved to Nenagh in 1988 before a stint in Roscrea between 1998 and 2000 when he returned and took up a position as court presenter at Nenagh District Court.

Leading the tributes, solicitor Liz McKeever, on behalf of local solicitors, said that Sgt Keating had been “part and parcel” of the district for 25 years.

Wishing him well in his retirement, she acknowledged his “enthusiasm, empathy, fairness and knowledge” in dealing with court matters.

Colman Cody, SC, on behalf of the bar, said Sgt Keating’s organisation and preparation were “exemplary” and ensured the smooth running of court business.

He commended Sgt Keating’s “generosity” when giving evidence and said that there was a "compassionate manner" in which he conducted business.

"He always saw the good in people in spite of the difficulties," said Mr Cody.

Derek Daly, on behalf of the Court Services, said Sgt Keating kept everyone on their toes and would be sadly missed.

Judge Cormac Quinn also acknowledged Sgt Keating’s empathy, fairness and experience, and pointed out that during Covid restrictions when the court moved to Kilkenny, Sgt Keating “rose to the occasion”.

Judge Quinn said Sgt Keating was a "gentleman" and his work behind the scenes had brought "diligence to the running of the courts".

Sgt Keating thanked everyone for their kind words and said that it had been a pleasure to work with everyone from judges to barristers and clerks. and there as great rapport between them all.

He recalled that a lot of work had gone into the operation of the courts since he began as court presenter in 2000.

In that time he had not missed any circuit court sessions or trials.

"I always saw the best in people and tried to give fairness as best I could," he said.

Sgt Keating highlighted the work done by the local Restorative Justice programme, saying he was a “great believer” in it.

