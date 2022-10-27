Polish student of popular Tipperary school called up for prestigious soccer camp

Cashel Community School has announced "that our student, Szymon Furgal, has been called up to represent the U17 Polish Soccer Skills Selection Team".
They said: "As a school community we are so proud of Szymon and we congratulate him on this achievement.
"This is a huge distinction, firstly for Szymon, but also for us all in the Cashel Community School. Only people who demonstrate great football and motor movement potential during the Polish Soccer camps are selected.
"Well done to you Szymon."
