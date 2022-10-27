Update: Gardai seek help in locating missing 83 year old Tipperary man Jim Carey

83 year old Jim Carey is missing from the Nenagh area
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 83-year-old Jim Carey, who went missing from his home in Newtown, Co. Tipperary yesterday morning, Wednesday 26th October 2022. Jim was last seen at approximately 8am.
Jim is described as being 6 foot 2 inches in height with a slim build. He has grey hair and was wearing a flat cap at the time he went missing. Jim was also last seen wearing a navy jacket, beige trousers and dark coloured shoes.
Gardaí and Jim’s family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone who may have information that can assist Gardaí in locating Jim is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Congratulations to New Inn's Diarmuid Barron on being selected for the Ireland A rugby team (File Photo)
The ownes of Mai's Café in Market Place, which closed last week, have thanked customers for their loyalty
