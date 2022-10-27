UPDATE: Tipperary man found safe and well as gardaí thank the public for their help

File photo
Jim Carey, 83 Years, Newtown, Nenagh has been found safe and well.
An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this matter.
