Signs have 'disappeared' from this Tipperary town and one councillor wants them back!

File photo
Councillor Tony Black asked the local authority at the October meeting of the Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District that the council “erect place name signs for O’Connell Road in Tipperary Town”.
He said while many will know where they are going, there are some who won’t and it’s important that the name signs are replaced.
He added: “Residents have noticed that the place name signs have disappeared from the walls.
“It would be fantastic if they could be replaced with new signs.”
In response, the council said: “The District is currently looking at street name signage replacement but particularly within the town centre.
“Priority will be given to the busier areas first before moving towards the edges of town.”
Energy Communities Tipperary Cooperative Company Ltd came about from a pilot scheme in the Drombane/Upperchurch community
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.