Congratulations! Welcome into the Christian community River Scout Toomey

File photo
POWERSTOWN NOTES:
We welcome into the Christian community River Scout Toomey and congratulate her parents Eoin and Lucy.
Double goalscorer Rhys O'Regan (Town) goes by Cian O'Sullivan (Celtic) in Sunday's Premier League derby game at The Complex. Pic: Michael Boland
Conor O'Sullivan (Town) and Cian O'Sullivan (Celtic) battle for possession in Sunday's Premier League Clonmel derby at The Complex. Pic: Michael Boland
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.