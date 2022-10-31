Diversions in place from November 1 for Clonmel roadworks in Old Bride area

Diversions in place for Clonmel roadworks from November 1tock Image
Road repairs and resurfacing works are to take place on the Dungarvan Road, Old Bridge,Clonmel from November 1 to November4.
Tipperary County Council has notified motorists of the temporary road closure of the R672 Dungarvan Road.
Works will take place from 08.00hrs to 18.00hrs daily.
Road Closed 8am - 6pm daily. Local access only. Diversions in place
