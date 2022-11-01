Stunning family home in Tipperary on the market for under €300,000

This is a very rare opportunity to acquire one of the finest four-bed semi-detached properties in Thurles.
Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson are delighted to bring this truly stunning family home to the market.
No 36 Hazelwood comprises a four-bed semi-detached property, presented in simply immaculate, turn-key condition, with modern upgrades, quality finishes throughout and an excellent B2 BER rating.
Accommodation includes a spacious entrance hall; a large family-sized sitting room which includes an inset solid-fuel stove, quality solid-wood floor and bay window; the open-plan kitchen / dining is finished to a most impressive standard with a newly fitted Savvy kitchen including modern premium appliances and generous cupboard spaces; a practical Utility Room with clever use of space; guest WC; and an extra room by virtue of a former garage conversion, providing an ideal space as a fourth bedroom, office, playroom or a variety of other uses.
Upstairs contains a modern bathroom, three bedrooms (master ensuite and all with fitted wardrobes) and a landing area, with hotpress and access to the attic space. Central heating is provided by an oil-fired system and there are double glazed windows throughout.
Externally to the rear lies a private, non-overlooked garden with patio, perfect for al-fresco dining; also a quality detached garden outbuilding, suitable as an outside office, store or a perfect space for a wide range of hobbies. To the front, there is a tarmacadam driveway providing ample space for parking, with wrought-iron double entrance gates.
Asking price: €297,500
The virtual tour/actual viewings are available only through Sole Agents, Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson – Thurles – (0504) 22997/ info@sfgleeson.ie
