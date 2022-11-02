Award for Tipperary Town Revitalisation Heritage Group

Tipperary Town Revitalisation Heritage Group, in collaboration with the Museum of Childhood Ireland, has won the County Award for Heritage Week 2023.

The award was announced at a special blended awards ceremony hosted by the Heritage Council on Thursday, October 10.

During National Heritage Week, Tipperary Town Revitalisation Heritage Group teamed up with the Museum of Childhood Ireland, Músaem Óige na hÉireann (MoCI) to deliver an exciting range of sustainable heritage projects for the young (and the not so young) in Tipperary Town.

Events included a range of workshops featuring themes on sustainability and our future, as well as a tree planting and a sculpture making workshop. The Tipperary Town Heritage Week Programme culminated in the showing of a new film entitled: Tipperary Glove Factories Remembered.

This film, scripted by Dr Des Marnane and produced by Mary Alice O’Connor, Chair TTRTF Heritage Group, traces the gloving industry from its beginning in the early 1900s to the 1970s.

The film is a tribute to the men and women who worked in this industry, especially those working from home. The film premiered at Tipperary Excel Heritage Centre on the evening of Thursday, August 18 at an event that also showcased memorabilia salvaged from the last remaining glove factory at James Street.

Congratulations to all involved in the projects and a special mention to Mary Alice O’Connor, Cllr Annemarie Ryan and Majella McAllister (MOCI) for developing and delivering this project, to Alison Harvey for her guidance through the Tipperary Town Heritage Action Plan, and to everyone who contributed and participated in the numerous heritage events.