'More rain at the weekend,' as Hurricane Martin passes near Ireland

CREDIT: Carlow Weather
Hurricane Martin in the Atlantic is forecast to head north east towards Greenland and weaken but then turn east with the remnants possible passing close to the north of Ireland on Sunday, forecaster Alan O'Reilly has predicted.
He added: "No serious impacts expected but sadly more rain at the weekend.
"So if you see a headline that Hurricane Martin is heading our way don’t panic, he will have mainly blown himself out but his remains come near us."
