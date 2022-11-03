Nenagh Court: Tipperary man who stole items from two stores warned he is 'heading towards prison'
A Tipperary man who stole a number of items from two premises in Nenagh was told by Judge Elizabeth MacGrath at Nenagh District Court that he was “heading towards prison”.
Mathew Connolly of Apt 8, Stafford Hall, Nenagh, pleaded to taking mint chocolate valued at €8.99 from Mr Price, Martyrs Road, Nenagh, on October 5, 2022.
He also pleaded to the theft of a television remote control unit valued at €56 from Woodies, Streame, Nenagh, on October 20, 2022, along with two light bulbs with a total value of €20.18 on the same occasion.
His solicitor, Aoife Murphy, told the court that Mr Connolly was a retired man on a small income.
However, Judge MacGrath, noting he had similar previous convictions, remarked that he had committed the latest offences shortly after she had dealt with him by way of a fine.
“He is heading towards prison,” said the judge.
She ordered a pre-sentencing probation on Mr Connolly for the court on February 23, 2013.
