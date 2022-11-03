PICTURE: Drivers facing court after getting caught by gardaí on Tipperary roads

File photo
The Tipperary Roads Policing Unit removed these two cars (pictured below) from the roads on Thursday morning.
The first was intercepted in Thurles, the driver had: no insurance and no tax.
The second vehicle was seized in Templemore for no insurance, no NCT, no tax.
Both drivers are facing court, gardaí added.
