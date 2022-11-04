PICTURE: Double trouble! Tipperary twins celebrate a very special graduation day

Well done, ladies!
Pictured at the recent Mary Immaculate College conferring ceremony were twins Ellen and Rose Logue-Hallinan from Clonmel, county Tipperary, who both received first class honours in their respective BA degrees; Ellen in English and Gaeilge and Rose in History and Gaeilge.
The two days of on-campus conferring ceremonies recently saw almost 1,500 students from 30 counties, 25 countries and 5 continents conferred with academic awards across the College’s 30+ undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Education and the Liberal Arts.
Picture: Arthur Ellis
There are now two Clonmels, one is a thriving town, industrialised, wealthy and located on the periphery of the old borough boundaries; the other is the traditional central business streets
The Rosegreen Rangers team who played Dualla in the Divison 2 League at Nijinksy Park, Rosegreen on Sunday last. Pic Michael Boland
Students from Coláiste Dún Iascaigh, Cahir pictured with Construction Industry Federation trainer Tom Gillespie as they successfully completed their Safe Pass training in Tipperary recently.
