No heating and now no movies! More issues for popular Tipperary cinema

File photo
"Well it never rains but it pours," the Tipperary Excel Centre management has said.
They added: "Due to unforeseen circumstances outside of our control no movies will play Friday night here at Tipp Excel.
"We are having technical issues in all three of our projectors! We have contacted our support team and a technician is on site investigating and working hard to resolve these issues!
"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused!
"As always we will keep you updated on their progress to resolve!"
