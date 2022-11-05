BREAKING: Tipperary GAA hit back over 'false rumour' causing a lot of confusing to patrons

File photo
Tipperary GAA has hit back over a "false rumour" causing a lot of confusing to patrons.
In a statement, the Competitions Control Committee Tipperary said: "There is a false rumour going around on social media that is causing a lot of confusing to patrons.
"It concerns the county junior B hurling final between Solohead and Thurles Sarsfields.
"The rumour is saying that there is no venue for the above final as Clonoulty is closed.
"This is false. The county CCC fixed the game on Monday night the 31st for Clonoulty on Sunday 6th at 2.30pm, there has never been any change to that.
"If any change comes about, the county CCC will immediately notify the clubs involved, the county PRO. And the press and radio."
Kyle Park agricultural school, built by Thomas George Stoney in 1843, and subsequently a national school
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.