05 Nov 2022

Planning lodged in Tipperary for massive project involving disused convent buildings

05 Nov 2022 8:04 AM

Planning has been lodged in Tipperary to turn disused convent buildings into tourist accommodation.

Donal Corcoran has made the application for alterations to existing disused convent buildings and for change of use to tourist accommodation to include seven individually accessed dwellings.

It also includes the conversion of an existing disused chapel to a community building and the change of use and conversion of Presentation National school to showroom and café.

The development address is at The Old Convent, Ballingarry Lower, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, E41 AY66.

The project, if approved, will comprise of two two-bed houses,  two three-bed houses, two four-bed houses and one five-bed house.

It will also include: change of use and conversion of existing school room to digital hub, conversion of existing mews building to ancillary building with PV solar array on south-facing pitch, change of use and conversion of existing disused chapel to community building, change of use and conversion of Presentation National school to showroom and café, demolition of four single-storey extensions, construction of two roads on site, improvements to existing site entrances, upgrade existing effluent treatment system, provision of permeably paved car-parking spaces, construct an outdoor café area, bin storage stations, subdivision of grounds to provide garden space for each house, improvement to landscaping and site boundaries and all ancillary site and other works at The Old Convent, Ballingarry Lower, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, E41 AY66.

This application relates to development which comprises of the carrying out of works to protected structures.

The council has until January 5 of next year to make a decision with submissions by December 6.

The application is currently in pre-validation with the local authority. 

