Gardaí investigate damaging of security shutter at Clonmel business premises

Gardaí are investigating the damaging of a security shutter on a business in Clonmel town centre last Friday night.
The shutter of the business located at Cashel Street, Clonmel was damaged by a number of youths around 7pm on November 4.
A Clonmel Garda Station spokesman appealed to anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information that may assist their investigation to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177641.
File Photo: Paul Breen scored for St Michael's in their 3-1 FAI Junior Cup win over Cashel Town on Sunday.
