Tipperary council's Play It Again musical instruments donation scheme to continue

Tipperary County Council has confirmed it’s continuing the Play It Again project where people donate musical instruments they no longer use for redistribution to schools, Comhaltas Ceoltóirí and community groups in the county that need them.
The project was launched by the council in March and so far 30 instruments have been donated under the scheme, the council’s latest monthly meeting heard.
Tipperary County Council Senior Executive Officer, Ger Walsh, confirmed to Cllr Siobhán Ambrose that the council is continuing the scheme.
Musical instruments gathering dust in your home can be donated to the Play It Again project by simply dropping them into any of Tipperary County Council’s civic amenity sites in Clonmel, Cashel, Donohill, Roscrea and Nenagh.
