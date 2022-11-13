Launch of Energy Master Plan for Moycarkey-Borris-Littleton

Tuesday November 15, will see the launch of the new Energy Master Plan for Moycarkey-Borris-Littleton.

The Energy Master Plan was commissioned by the Sustainable Energy Community (SEC) established by Littleton Development Association with funding obtained from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI). The launch will be an online event starting at 8pm.



An Energy Master Plan (EMP) quantifies the current energy status of a community as a baseline of electrical, thermal and transport energy demand. It helps identify any existing renewable energy sources within the community.

Part of an EMP is also to create a Register of Opportunities - a list of potential projects for energy efficiency and renewable energy in the community. The EMP helps select suitable projects for the community and assists in setting energy reduction targets against the baseline figures.



An update on the Community Led Just Transition Project will also be provided, as phase 2 of the project has begun. This project is a collaboration between Energy Communities Tipperary Cooperative (ECTC), Littleton Development Association and Ballingarry (Thurles) Community Development CLG.



Details of the new fun, interactive, workshops being organised by ECTC to assist households, families and communities to reduce energy use at home will also be outlined.



Speakers at the event include reps from Tipperary Energy Agency, Energy Communities Tipperary Cooperative and Littleton Development Association.



For more information and details on how to attend the webinar visit www.EnergyCommunities Tipp.ie.