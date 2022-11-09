Search

09 Nov 2022

We need your help! - Tipperary village makes appeal to community for volunteers

These boys and girls ran for Ballylooby National School at the Cross Country races in Marlfield

Reporter:

Kathleen Moloney

09 Nov 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

We need your help!


Would you be interested in volunteering in your local community?


Duhill Community Hall is the centre and focal point of our local community. The hall is a huge asset and resource for the local community and long may this continue.


We are in the process of building a whatsapp group of people who are interested in volunteering with Duhill Community Council.


We are looking for people who would be available to help out with events such as preparing the hall and serving at funerals, annual senior citizens party, big breakfast mornings, stewarding for events such as 5km run /walk, field days, tractor runs, any fundraising events or any events or occasions as they arise.


If you are available to help out and would like your name and number added to the Duhill Volunteers Whatsapp contact Mary Moloney on 086 8502443 or contact any member of the committee.

Ballylooby/Castlegrace Development Lotto


Result from November 1, 2022. Numbers drawn were: 3, 7, 14 and 16. No jackpot winner.
Next week’s jackpot €2,200.
There was one ‘Satch 3’ winner: Ann Murphy c/o Tommy Beary.
Tickets available at: Murphy’s Fuels & Browne’s XL Clogheen & club-force.com – Ballylooby/Castlegrace GAA

Sign of times in Tipperary - parishes cluster together, some will lose their Saturday night Mass

Duhill Dramatic Society


Rehearsals are going well for the Drama group after a three year gap due to Covid.
Their forthcoming production is a comedy “I am the one for you” by Jimmy Keary directed by Will Nugent. The play will be staged Thursday December 1 to Saturday, December 3 at 8pm Best of luck to all!

Rhododendron Walking Festival AGM


We are extending an open invitation to all communities in the Galty-Vee Valley to join us for our Annual General Meeting in Ballyporeen on Tuesday, November 15 as we aim to continue to create this scenic area as the premier walking destination in Ireland.

Sympathy


The death occurred of William (Willie) Kennedy, Cahir and late of Ballyknockane (predeceased by his wife Helen, nee Meaney) his sister Bernadette, brothers Patrick, Jeremiah and Vincent.


We extend our sympathy to his wife Julia, step-daughters Linda, Deirdre, Sheila & their families, brothers Martin, Noel and Andrew sisters Mary, Catherine and Annette, sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives abd friends.


Willie’s funeral mass took place in St John the Baptist Church, Duhill on Saturday, November 5 followed by internment in adjoining cemetery.


May he rest in peace.

