'Butchers will be queuing for social welfare,' Tipperary's cost of living crisis worsens

Independent retailers are struggling to meet the burden of rising energy costs, with some already closed and many simply holding on by a thread in the hope of recouping some losses during the Christmas shopping season, Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has said.

In a statement, he added: “Amongst those most seriously impacted are food supply businesses that rely heavily on refrigeration to keep products frozen or chilled. They are witnessing energy cost rises of up to 80%, which are unsustainable for any business.

“In the recent Annual Budget it was announced that a 40% rebate of the increases would be given to eligible companies. This scheme, the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS) has yet to become active and I have called on Government to address this situation immediately.

“The situation has now become so bad for many independent business owners that they say that 40% will not come close to addressing their increased costs and are calling for this figure to be doubled.”

Deputy Lowry said: “I was contacted most recently by the Associated Craft Butchers of Ireland group, who represent independent butchers across the country.

“I have also been contacted by owners of independent businesses across Tipperary, including those with popular franchised businesses.

“The message from all is the same – they are faced with significant rising energy costs that they are struggling to meet.”

“They have also had direct increases from suppliers for products, packaging and delivery.

“The majority feel helpless as, in order to stay in business, they cannot overly increase their prices to customers, who are also seeing a significant rise in their daily cost of living,” he says.

“The Associated Craft Butchers say that if butchers were to pass on all these increases it would equate to a 50% rise to the consumer. It would get to a point where food would be unaffordable.

“Butchers rely heavily on electricity due to refrigeration and this is having a huge effect on their costs. They say that they have multiple members closing their businesses and others just struggling to stay viable.

“They also underline that the food industry is one of the most important in our society and it needs to function, adding that at present it is not functioning and needs immediate attention by Government - otherwise, there will be huge job losses and the tax take will disappear and butchers will be queuing for social welfare,” he added.