BIG READ: 'The town is beginning to revive,' says Tidy Town judge in important report

The Tipperary Tidy Towns group has expressed great satisfaction with their result in the SuperValu 2022 Tidy Towns competition, the results of which were announced on Friday, October 28.

Tipperary Tidy Towns scored 332 marks out of a possible 550, an increase of 11 marks on 2021.

In response to the result, a spokesperson said: “This is a boost to our motivation and it encourages us to do even more to improve our town, following the adjudicator’s detailed comments on our strengths and weaknesses.

“A huge thank you to all the community groups and organisations that are working with us to make Tipperary Town a better place.”

In Tipperary Town the works goes in regardless of the official results of the competition.

The volunteers do it because they are proud of this community, and their efforts are really making a difference.

We would like to express gratitude to all those in the Tidy Towns group and to all who volunteer in Tipperary Town despite not being part of Tidy Towns.

The following is an edited synopsis of the report under the relevant headings:

Community – Your Planning and Involvement; Marks awarded - 57 out of 80

Cooke Park and Arravale Rovers GAA Grounds at Sean Treacy Park were looking resplendent. The Collaborative Town Centre Health Check is an interesting concept and one would like to see the results of these findings in a year’s time when finalised. Good to see such a creative programme such as the Socially Engaged Murals one that is planned for the town. It will help complement the excellent mural on the gable end wall of Michael John Ryan’s Music Shop. Brilliant to see eight schools involved in the Green Flags programme.

Well done on securing funding for both the Tipperary Hills and River Walk projects.

Streetscape & Public Places; Marks awarded - 44 out of 80

It is important that the previously mentioned Town Centre Health Check findings are evaluated quickly and an action plan to encourage people to come into Tipp Town rather than gravitate solely to the Shopping Centre on the Limerick exit is put in place.

The improvement works on the Limerick Road into town have had a major positive effect on both drivers and pedestrians. Similarly, the works on the Dundrum Road have had a very positive impact on the flow of traffic.

All the schools were visited during the walkabout and it was noticeable that the Abbey had a new surface base for additional playing fields. St Michael’s JBS is a very large and well-maintained building with extensive grounds and it has good external parking spaces that were clearly marked.

Tipperary Primary Health Care Centre is a very fine building of modern design and there is ease of access to the facility. The adjudicator was impressed by the Pitch and Putt Course in the Hills area of the town. It is on par with most nine-hole golf courses.

The Shopping Centre and Circle K on Limerick Road were very busy on that Sunday and both facilities were well managed.

Tipperary Co-Op now probably the largest employers in the town have two premises and both were tidy.

Tipperary has some very fine older shopfronts like Blackburns on O’Brien Street, Lewis Butchers and O’Dwyers Hardware on Main Street. The public realm works that have taken place over time in Market Square have revitalised that area. It is good to see that the old Clock Tower is retained and that the Excel Cinema Building is now a public library.

Green Spaces and Landscaping; Marks awarded - 45 out of 80

Well done on the Spray Map which is being redrafted and the Tipperary Bio Diversity Group. Having visited the Hills area of the town accessing it from the Limerick Road, the planting work at the Pitch and Putt Club, shows the contribution to the preservation and promotion of biodiversity.

The new bridge over the Ara River was viewed - it doesn’t look as if the project hasn’t been completed as of yet. The quality of permanent and stand alone planting arrangements around the town was second to none. The new permanent planting at the junction of the Galbally and Emly Roads, in front of one the Tipperary Co Op premises, totally transforms what once was a bland area. Nice colourful arrangement in front of the re sited Maid Of ErinMonument.

The Market Square is again enhanced by excellent permanent and stand alone planting arrangements that bring a bit of colour to a newly revitalised part of the core of the town. The adjudicator was impressed with the simple design and quality of the stand alone plant containers in and around the town. Very fine shrub beds were observed at Tipperary Co Op premises at Bridge Street and further out near the Railway Bridge.

Nature and Biodiversity in your Locality; Marks awarded - 43 out of 55

The Knockanrawley Resource Centre Development of protected areas is something that this adjudicator was very impressed with.

Tipperary Town becoming a No Spray town is a very positive development and it is probably one of the first to get such designation in the country if the local authority grants it.

Sustainability – Doing more with less; Marks awarded - 22 out of 55

It is good to note that Curry Hanley is still doing good business as was observed down by the Link Road. Well done to the schools and Arravale Rovers GAA and Clanwilliam RFC clubs for their contribution to this category.

Tidiness and Litter Control; Marks awarded - 53 out of 90

Some bins were overflowing and probably would have been emptied the following day (as it was a Sunday when the adjudicator visited). General tidiness was acceptable but a few side areas were untidy and weedy. For the efforts, in particular about litter, that you have made to promote good litter and general tidiness practice you have been awarded 2 additional marks. Plenty of room for improvement which will happen in time with your commitment.

Residential Streets & Housing Areas; Marks awarded - 29 out of 55

The positive work undertaken has been noted. The presentation of private housing in the town core was excellent and this was complemented by the standard seen in the suburbs. One feels that residents of Tipperary Town are doing their utmost to project a good image of the town by keeping their homes, frontages, and gardens in good condition. Very few places were seen that could be described as totally unacceptable but there will always be those who won’t conform irrespective of what overtures are made to them.

The adjudicator visited the following housing clusters and large estates; Bansha Road, O’Connell Road, Emmett Street, St Michael’s Terrace in the town and Glenview, James Connolly Park, Carronreddy, Aherlow Court, and the relatively new An Duiche. Well done on getting the area for the painting scheme extended and securing additional funds. The Heritage Action plan is a very ambitious undertaking.

Approach Roads, Streets & Lanes; Marks awarded - 39 out of 55

It takes a lot of man hours to ensure that power washing on the main street and cleaning of the historic Charles Kickham and Maid of Erin monuments are done properly. The adjudicator visited the following entrances into the Town. Galbally entrance with the Well Fáilte feature and a mass of colour gives an exceptional first impression as one enters from this direction. The link road to the Aherlow entrance has many impressive residences. The Cashel Road entrance was also very impressive with clear name signs and speed signs on the way in. The Limerick Road entrance in from Limerick Junction was very well presented as well and the new road improvements from the Shopping Centre roundabout have been a huge positive.

Concluding Remarks

It was a pleasure to visit Tipperary Town and revisit parts that the adjudicator had not been in for quite a while. Some extremely positive work is being undertaken by the committee as influencers and on the ground activity. The town is beginning to revive after a fallow period because of industry losses and commercial activity decreases. You are wished well for the future.