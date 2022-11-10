Honour for Tipperary actress who is starring in The Banshees Of Inisherin

The US-Ireland Alliance has announced that Tipperary actress Kerry Condon will be an honoree at the 17th annual Oscar Wilde Awards.

The event returns, on March 9 2023, to JJ Abrams and Katie McGrath’s Bad Robot production company in Santa Monica, California.

Condon, who hails from Thurles, may currently be seen starring opposite Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin. She has garnered rave reviews for her performance in the film.

In announcing the upcoming honour for Condon, Trina Vargo, founder and president of the US-Ireland Alliance, said, “Kerry’s performance is a tour de force.”

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Banshees director Martin McDonagh said he sought to showcase Condon’s talent: “I don’t think I’d quite seen how brilliant she was onstage really captured in the movies. I wanted to make sure that we did that—and she just blew me away.”

Condon was also seen in McDonagh’s Academy Award-winning Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. She also originated the role of Mairead in McDonagh’s play The Lieutenant of Inishmore at The Royal Shakespeare Company and the Atlantic Theatre Company in New York.

In 2009, she appeared in McDonagh’s play The Cripple of Inishmaan, for which she won a Drama Desk award.

On television, Condon was in the third season of Showtime’s Ray Donovan, as well as the series’ successive movie. Previously, she starred in the lead role in Sharon Horgan's comedy series Women on the Verge. She also had a recurring role in Better Call Saul and co-starred in HBO's Luck opposite Dustin Hoffman and Nick Nolte.

Condon will next be seen in the upcoming thriller In The Land Of Saints And Sinners alongside Liam Neeson and Ciarán Hinds. She also lends her voice to the role of Friday in three Avengers films.

Hackman Capital Partners and The MBS Group return as lead sponsors of the Oscar Wilde Awards.

Founder and chairman Michael Hackman owns numerous studios and recently acquired Irish studios, Troy and Ardmore, and is building a new studio in Greystones.

At last year’s event, Abrams announced from the stage that Hackman generously offered to sponsor two of the US-Ireland Alliance’s Mitchell Scholarships (for study on the island of Ireland), with a gift of $100,000.

Screen Ireland and Northern Ireland Screen will also return as sponsors in 2023. Vargo noted that “the island has been the scene of much recent filming, including Paramount’s soon-to-be-released Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves.”

The popular, casual party -- always held on the Thursday before the Academy Awards -- celebrates the Irish in entertainment. Last year, Ken Branagh’s film Belfast figured prominently, with Branagh and Jamie Dornan being honoured.

The event typically honours three people, so more honorees will be named in future.