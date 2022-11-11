Tipp duo 'like Irish Ant and Dec but without the money' ahead of hit TV show appearance

This Saturday night on RTÉ One, the 2 Johnnies talk about being the Irish Ant and Dec (without the money!), Johnny Smacks grosses Angela out by admitting that his mother cut his toenails until he was 19 and Johnny B reveals he's planning a comedy roast when he delivers his Best Man speech at Johnny Smacks' upcoming wedding.

The first Irish woman to win Miss World and feature on a Playboy magazine cover; Rosanna Davison explains how her grandmother was a spy during the Cold War and how cosy she found the Playboy mansion when she had a peak around it. Rosanna also tells Angela how she recently found her three toddlers ripping up copies of her stash of Playboy magazines.

The Queen of Tarts Mary Berry joins Angela and chats about clubbing in Ibiza, penning a whopping 75 cookbooks, sleeping with a pig (in a towel... not a blanket!), her husband accidentally killing a dove as part of his marriage proposal and how Mary's never had a takeaway in her life.

Angela will bring her unique mix of enthusiasm, wit, and affectionate ribbing to this one-hour show featuring surprises and unexpected revelations for the celebrity guests, as they all agree to be asked, absolutely anything!

Curl up on the couch with a cuppa or your fave tipple and join Angela and her trio of celeb guests for lots of chatter and chuckles this Saturday night for the fifth episode in the series, November 12th, on RTÉ One at 9:40pm.