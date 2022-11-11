€12 million funding set to transform Cahir

The €12million funding announced for Cahir town by Minister Heather Humphreys at the Department of Community Rural Development for the redevelopment of the town centre has been widely welcomed.

The funding would have a transformative effect on the town according to Cllr Máirín McGrath. Welcoming the funding, Cllr McGrath praised Tipperary County Council officials and all those who were involved in securing the funding.

"It brings some exciting changes and follows periods of public engagement from council officials, consultants and interested parties in the town. I want to thank all of our council officials who prepared the application and engaged with the department on several occasions since then. The allocation for Cahir is the second highest nationally and obviously reflects the high quality of the plans and the potential for the Council to deliver them for Cahir," said Cllr McGrath

Deputy Mattie McGrath said he had raised a debate in the Dail with Minister Heather Humphreys in support of the three applications from Tipperary County Council and urged her department to fund the extensive plans for Cahir, Carrick and Roscrea.



"The level of funding awarded is reflective on the well prepared applications by councillors and council officials and I am hopeful that the funding will have long term benefits for each of the three towns. Clonmel is preparing a new application for the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund and I am hopeful that the county town would receive the much sought after financial support from the Department in due course," said Deputy McGrath.

