Revealed: Cashel Choral and Dramatic Society returning to the stage this month

PICTURED ABOVE: Back Row: Justin Irwin, Ricky Dunne, Hugh Hennessy, Daniel Bowes, John Joe Morrissey, Cathal O’Leary, Enda Brady, John Hally. Front Row: Carrie Kavanagh, Marie Lonergan, Oliver Corbett (Director) Janet McEntee, Aoife Dennehy

Cashel Choral and Dramatic Society is delighted to return to the Brú Ború stage this month with its production of the hilarious comedy: Say Cheese!

Set in the plush surrounds of a classy hotel in the late 1980s Dublin, playwright Bernard Farrell makes a satirical swipe at contemporary Irish life as he lets the audience in on the murky secrets that surround the man and wife who have just been selected as “Ireland’s Happiest Couple”.

The sponsors of the competition will reunite old friends and family from across the miles to re-enact the couple’s wedding reception for a golden photo opportunity.

It starts out in happy high spirits but, as memories are recalled and past events retold, a Pandora’s box of strange secrets and old deceits is opened – with some laugh-out-loud consequences!

The production has a strong cast of eight men and four women, playing a collection of great characters.

Bridie and Val have just won “Ireland’s Happiest Couple” thanks to their daughter Heather, who entered them in the competition.

It’s been 30 years since they got married but their bridesmaid and best man, and their secretive son Ray, are flying in from abroad to be part of the big event.

The sponsor’s marketing guru, Mr Bradshaw, intends to make this the company’s most successful promotion ever. The hotel staff are ready, the videographer and sound man are on standby and the priest is on his way… what could possibly go wrong?!

Say Cheese! is directed by Oliver Corbett and runs from Thursday, November 24 to Sunday, November 27 at 8pm each evening in Brú Ború.

The cast and crew have really enjoyed being back together for their first show since 2019 and a great night’s entertainment is assured.



Tickets are €15, with €10 concession tickets for students and senior citizens on Thursday, November 24.