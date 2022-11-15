Search

15 Nov 2022

Tipperary man and support worker in homeless shelter set to launch new book

File photo

Cullen man Christopher Power is set to launch a new book on Friday, November 18 entitled, The Poet’s Path: Journey to Ireland.

Christopher is a support worker in a homeless shelter in Limerick City while he is also studying for a BSc in Psychotherapy.

He writes poetry and fiction part time and he set up a writing page on Instagram at the end of January under the handle @the.poets.path and has gained nearly six thousand followers to date.

Christopher says: “I have had numerous poems published in books and magazines this year which prompted me to do my own independent book, I decided to do one based around Ireland - its history, myths, life and landscapes. I will be donating 10% of all online sales to homeless charites as well as copies to the local library.”

Initially it will be on sale online at Amazon but Christopher is hoping to expand this to shops and other online retailers soon. It will be available in paperback, hardback and e-book formats.

He will keep posting updates on his writing page @the.poets.path.

The very best of luck to Christopher with his new book and we are all looking forward to reading it.

