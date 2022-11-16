Search

16 Nov 2022

Carrick-on-Suir Library hosts photo exhibition about production of Playboy of The Western World

A photo exhibition celebrating a production of Playboy of The Western World is on show in Carrick-on-Suir

Photographer Noreen Duggan standing beside some of her photographs featured in the exhibition Picture Anne Marie Magorrian

Anne Marie Magorrian

16 Nov 2022 6:00 PM

A photographic exhibition documenting the travels of a local production of The Playboy of The Western World this summer is on show at Carrick-on-Suir Library this month.

Photographer Noreen Duggan’s black and white photos featured in the exhibition beautifully capture the cast, on and off stage, the audiences and the locations of the performances of JM Synge’s famous play in Owning, Callan, Inistioge, Fethard, Clonea Power, Kilcash and Inis Meáin.

The production directed by Carrick-on-Suir playwright, actor and musician Robert Power, who also played the lead role of Christy Mahon, was a few years in planning and delayed due to the Covid-19 lockdowns.

It eventually came together this summer with a brilliant cast including many talented actors from Carrick-on-Suir under Mr Power’s direction.

Playboy cast member David Shee thanked Noreen for the hours and days she took to record the journey along the way and the “fantastic results” she produced in her collection of photos.

Another cast member Walter Dunphy described Noreen as a “top-class photographer”, which was evidenced in her work for all to view and enjoy.

Director Robert Power was unable to attend but sent a special message thanking Noreen for documenting the play over the summer and describing how it had been a pleasure to work with her.

He wished her continued success with all her photographic endeavours.

Noreen Duggan paid tribute to David Shee for helping her to erect the images and for introducing the exhibition, and The Kay Cassidy Band for performing at the event.

She thanked Carol Delany of Carrick-on-Suir Library for her kindness and help, Walter Dunphy for his lovely words and Linda Fahy of the Tudor Artisan Hub for her suggestions and help.

And Ms Duggan thanked Robert Power and Electra Grant “for having me on board for this wonderful experience and the cast and crew for their friendship and fun throughout the whole production”.

Tommy Quilty was thanked for producing beautiful quality prints of her images and Gerard Dunne for putting all the images not printed onto a USB for the slideshow at the launch.

The exhibition continues in Carrick Library for the month of November.

Local News

